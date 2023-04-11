Payday loan companies get small win against ex-employees’ stores

After seeking more than $7.8 million, an owner of 10 payday loan LLCs scraped a $13,382 verdict win against his two former employees and their four companies over allegations of stealing trade secrets to start their own businesses.

Defendants Stephen Reuter and Aaron Narup worked for the owner of the plaintiff LLCs, Robert Zeitler Sr., before Zeitler sold a Missouri payday loan company that was managed by Zeitler’s companies to Reuter. Narup left his work with Zeitler to start his own payday loan store with Reuter.

Melissa Pesce of Ogletree Deakins, an attorney for the plaintiff LLCs, said Narup admitted in depositions to taking an external hard drive containing thousands of confidential files before he ended work at the plaintiff LLCs and texted Reuters to give it to him. They also claimed the defendants copied software the plaintiffs used to upgrade their own stores.

Attorney Matt Vianello said the plaintiffs had claimed Reuter and Narup, his clients, stole trade secrets to start their own loan stores.

“And the response to that argument was, and the evidence that we showed is, that there is no secret sauce,” Vianello said. “It’s a loan store.”

Vianello said he had tried to argue that the suit was in part retaliation for Reuter’s testimony against Zeitler in a 2018 securities fraud lawsuit against one of Zeitler’s LLCs that resulted in a $1.3 million jury verdict against Zeitler, but the judge excluded it from trial.

Pesce said that Reuter and Zeitler are brothers-in- law and recalls little settlement negotiation between the parties.

“There’s a lot of animosity between the parties,” Pesce said. “I think the familial relationship exacerbated the issues in this case and made it very personal on both sides.”

Zeitler’s various entities sued Reuter, his wife Christine Reuter, Narup, and their companies. The plaintiffs had alleged misappropriation of trade secrets, breach of contract, breach of the duty of loyalty, tortious interference and unjust enrichment. They asked the jury for $7.8 million in actual and punitive damages. That included $6.5 million in punitive damages, which was calculated with a 2.5 multiplier.

The jurors received more than 550 jury instructions and reviewed 25 counts. After six days of testimony and two days of deliberation, the jury awarded a total of $13,382 in actual damages for two plaintiffs, Pinebrook Holdings and PH Financial Services, and no damages for the other eight, for all counts excluding unjust enrichment. The jury awarded no punitive damages.

Pesce noted the agreed-upon jury instructions had a net damage amount rather than an itemized set of verdict amounts. She said in a follow up email that a 2019 injunction against the defendants to return Pinebrook’s documents and trade secrets mitigated potential damages as the case proceeded.

“Accordingly, the Plaintiffs’ early victory in getting the injunction in place prevented defendants from continuing to use Plaintiffs’ business model and loan management software, and prevented further harm and damage while the case was being worked up for trial,” Pesce wrote.

The defendants argued to Judge Matthew T. Schelp to change the final judgment in favor of the defendants with zero-damage verdicts, but the judge disagreed and stood firm on the verdict and the verdict amount in a March 17 order.

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

$13,382 verdict

Business/commercial

Breakdown: $1,142.80 for plaintiff Pinebrook Holdings against seven defendants on misappropriation of trade secrets claim; $7,020 for plaintiff PH Financial Services in breach of contract against Aaron Narup and $5,220 in breach of contract action against Stephen Reuter

Venue: U.S. District Court Eastern District of Missouri

Case Number/Date: 4:19-cv-01562/Jan. 27, 2023

Judge: Matthew Schelp

Caption: Pinebrook Holdings LLC, PH Financial Services LLC, Danridge Holdings LLC, St. Louis Financial Group LLC, West Coast Premier Financial Group LLC, Los Angeles Financial Group LLC, Louisiana Financial Group LLC, California Financial Group LLC, Pacific Cash Advance LLC and Flexible Finance of Wisconsin LLC v. Aaron Narup, Stephen Reuter, Christine Reuter, American Credit Services LLC, American Credit Services Management LLC American Credit Services Management II LLC and RN Financial LLC

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Melissa Pesce, Burt Garland and Sam Newman, Ogletree Deakins, Clayton

Defendants’ Attorneys: Matt Vianello and Joe Jacobson, Jacobson Press, Clayton