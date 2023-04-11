Settlement reached for death of teen in DUI crash

The family of a 19-year-old killed when the vehicle in which he was riding went off the road reached a $310,000 settlement with the driver.

Skyler Woods was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, 2021, after being ejected from the bed of Austin Bueltmann’s pickup truck when Bueltmann lost control of his vehicle on Highway DD in Lincoln County and struck a tree. Another teenaged passenger was injured in the crash as well.

Attorneys Greg Klote and Joel Halvorsen of Halvorsen Klote in St. Louis said the Missouri State Highway Patrol determined that Bueltmann, 19, was intoxicated over twice the legal limit. According to online court records, criminal charges stemming from the crash remain pending against Bueltmann.

Halvorsen Klote represented Wood’s parents in the lawsuit, which was reached with the defendants’ insurer and approved in Lincoln County Circuit Court. The defendants did not admit fault.

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

$310,000 settlement

Wrongful Death

Venue: Lincoln County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 22L6-CC00039/May 18, 2022

Judge: Gregory Allsberry

Insurer: State Farm

Caption: Meghan Woods and Justin Botkin v. Austin Bueltmann and Rebecca Smithey

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Greg Klote and Joel Halvorsen, Halvorsen Klote, St. Louis