Less than half pass February bar exam

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 12, 2023

More than half of those who took the February Missouri bar exam failed the test.

According to statistics released by the Missouri Board of Law Examiners on April 12, 47.1 percent of test-takers passed the exam administered in February — a sharp drop from last February’s 58.1 percent success rate. The previous record low pass rate was in February 2020, with 49.8 percent.

According to a Missouri Lawyers Media analysis of February test statistics from 2015 to the present, pass-rate percentages have been in the mid-to-low 60s since 2017 and were in the mid-to-upper 70s prior to that.

The February exam is typically the smaller of the two Missouri bar exams held each year. This year, 223 students took the test, of whom 105 passed.

The enrollment ceremony for new lawyers will take place on April 28 at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City.


