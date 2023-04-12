The POWER List 2023: Vincent J. Garozzo

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, St. Louis



Vince Garozzo has represented clients in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and tax issues throughout the United States and internationally.

Among others, he’s represented an auto parts company in its acquisition of additional retail outlets, aided in the sale of a formal wear company to a private equity group and helped a minority shareholder in a family-owned commercial printing business acquire the business from his family members.

Garozzo also has significant experience in public-private partnership financing through Tax Increment Financing, and other economic development tools.

Garozzo is a past president of the St. Louis chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth and member of the boards of the Missouri Venture Forum and the Missouri Economic Development Financing Association. He is a former member of Greensfelder’s board of directors and served as firm president from 2012 to 2016.

He earned his law degree from Saint Louis University in 1987 and an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law in 1988.

The POWER List: Mergers & Acquisitions 2023