The POWER List: Mergers & Acquisitions 2023

As common as it is for law firm names to feature the ampersand, there’s only one practice area where it’s become a byword: M&A.

Mergers and acquisitions are critical to the growth of businesses, whether they are intended to boost a company’s market share, streamline its operations or add new capabilities. A well-executed merger or acquisition brings many lawyerly skills to bear, ranging from contract formation to regulatory compliance.

In this latest edition of THE POWER LIST, a regular feature from Missouri Lawyers Media, we examine the world of M&A. Our editorial team interviewed attorneys and other leaders around the state, reviewed records of major deals and consulted Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s archives to arrive at a list of what we believe are the most powerful M&A attorneys in Missouri.

Like all our POWER LISTs, this is a subjective endeavor. Our readers might disagree with some who are included or feel others were improperly excluded. Please let us know what you think works and alert us to anyone we ought to have have considered. And watch for new versions of THE POWER LIST throughout the year.

The POWER List was written by Senior Reporter Scott Lauck and Staff Reporter Chloe Murdock. Reach Scott at [email protected], Chloe at [email protected]

