Arbitration: Mutual Arbitration Agreement-Third-Party Beneficiary

Where appellant challenged the denial of her motion to compel arbitration with respondent, who was bound by a mutual arbitration agreement with her own employer, the appellant was an employee of the employer’s customer, but she could not compel arbitration because she was not a third-party beneficiary to the agreement.

Judgment is affirmed.

Curns v. Akins (MLW No. 79722/Case No. WD85486 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Thomson, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Round, J. ((Donald F. McDonald, Merriam, KS for respondent) (Carrie E. Josserand, Kansas City, MO for appellant).