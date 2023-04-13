Criminal Law: First-Degree Murder-Admission Of Evidence-Appearance And Demeanor

Where a defendant, who was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, challenged the admission of evidence of her demeanor and appearance after the death of her husband, a fellow inmate provided direct evidence of guilt since the defendant confessed to her, and the state provided circumstantial evidence supporting a finding of deliberation, so there was extensive and overwhelming evidence of guilt, and the admission of the evidence of appearance and demeanor could not have resulted in prejudice to the defendant, so the judgment is affirmed.

State v. Bowman (MLW No. 79723/Case No. WD85002 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Clay County, Alexander, J. (Andrew Bailey and Zeb Charlton, Jefferson City, for respondent) (Michael K. Hill, Kansas City, MO for appellant).