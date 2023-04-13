Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Guilty Plea

By: Staff Report April 13, 2023

Where a defendant challenged the denial of post-conviction relief after an evidentiary hearing, the motion court did not clearly err in finding that the defendant’s guilty plea was knowing and voluntary because the defendant did not establish that plea counsel’s performance failed to conform to the degree of skill, care and diligence of a reasonably competent attorney.

Judgment is affirmed.

Johnson v. State (MLW No.79719/Case No. SD37528 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Mississippi County, Dolan, J. (Kevin Louis Schriener, Clayton, for appellant) (Ashley Dawn Murphy and Patrick Joseph Logan, Jefferson City, for respondent).


