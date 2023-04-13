Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Timeliness 

Where a defendant challenged the denial of post-conviction relief after an evidentiary hearing, the motion court did not clearly err in finding that the defendant failed to prove an exception to the Rule 29.15 timeliness requirement, so the denial of relief is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Henneha v. State (MLW No. 79720/Case No. SD37556 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jasper County, Mouton, J. (Randy Anglen, Branson, for appellant) (Gregory L. Barnes, Jefferson City, for respondent).