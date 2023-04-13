Domestic Relations: Parental Rights Termination-Best Interests

Where a mother challenged a judgment that terminated her parental rights to her two minor children, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in determining that the termination of the mother’s parental rights was in the best interests of the children, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Greene County Juvenile Office v. R.W. (MLW No. 79721/Case No. SD37737 – 17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Holden, Sr. J.