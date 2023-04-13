Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Domestic Relations: Parental Rights Termination-Best Interests

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights Termination-Best Interests

By: Staff Report April 13, 2023

Where a mother challenged a judgment that terminated her parental rights to her two minor children, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in determining that the termination of the mother’s parental rights was in the best interests of the children, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Greene County Juvenile Office v. R.W. (MLW No. 79721/Case No. SD37737 – 17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Holden, Sr. J.


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo