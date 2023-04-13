Immigration: Asylum-Removal

Where petitioner sought review of the denial of his applications for asylum and the withholding of removal, the court lacked jurisdiction to review because the petitioner did not meaningfully raise a constitutional or legal challenge to the agency’s finding that the application was untimely and that he failed to show the deadline should be excused based on extraordinary circumstances, and petitioner waived his claim for the withholding of removal, so the petition for review is denied.

Petition denied.

Gaytan-Parada v. Garland (MLW No.79712/Case No. 22-3217 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Petition for review of an order of the Board of Immigration Appeals.