Judge OKs record settlement in fatal KC police shooting

A Jackson County circuit judge gave final approval on April 10 to a $5 million settlement for the family of a man killed by a Kansas City police officer.

Terrence Bridges Jr. was fatally shot in the early morning hours of May 26, 2019. Police had responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between Bridges and his girlfriend. After she ran next door to call police, Bridges allegedly tried to kick in the door and got into a fight with one of the occupants before taking a car and fleeing.

The girlfriend told police she believed Bridges was headed to a nearby bus station, so two of the responding officers went there while Officer Dylan Pifer remained with the girlfriend in her home. When Bridges was spotted walking in the street, Pifer pursued him on foot.

In his formal statement after the shooting, the officer said he rounded a tall hedge to find Bridges waiting for him with his hands in his front hoodie pocket. When Bridges pulled his hands from his pocket, Pifer said, he fired a single round, striking Bridges in the chest. He died at the hospital.

Although the girlfriend had indicated to the officers that Bridges had a gun, he was found to be unarmed and no gun was recovered from the scene.

A grand jury in October 2019 declined to indict the officer. In a letter detailing the case released the following month, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office raised questions about the incident, including “what, if anything, [Bridges] was doing at the time he was shot.” In a recording of the moments after the shooting, Pifer asked Bridges, “Why’d you attack me, dude?” To which Bridges responded, “I didn’t attack you.” The officer later said he used the word “attack” out of “instinct.”

However, prosecutors concluded that no charges were warranted because the officer had a reasonable if mistaken belief that Bridges was armed.

Tom Porto of The Popham Law Firm filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Bridges’ mother, father and two of his children in 2019. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners signed off on the settlement in October 2022. Porto said it appears to be the largest settlement in the history of the department.

$5 million settlement

Wrongful death

Venue: Jackson County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 1916-CV23309/April 10, 2023

Judge: Joel Fahnestock

Caption: Rotonya McGee, Terrence Bridges Sr., B.T. by and through next friend Bianca Thomas and J.D. by and through next friend Jerico Dixon v. Dylan Pifer

Plaintiffs’ Attorney: Tom Porto, The Popham Law Firm, Kansas City

Defendant’s Attorney: Diane Peters, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Kansas City