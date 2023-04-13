Landlord – Tenant: Fair Housing Amendments Act-Reasonable Accommodations-Government Voucher

Where the owner of a mobile home park challenged a district court ruling that found its refusal to accept a tenant’s government housing voucher violated the Fair Housing Accommodations Act, the grant of injunctive relief is vacated because the statutory requirement that a landlord make reasonable accommodations does not extend to alleviating the tenant’s lack of money to pay rent.

Vacated.

Klossner v. IADU Table Mound MHP, LLC (MLW No. 79710/Case No. 21-3503 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J. (Abbey Chun Furlong, Davenport, IA argued for appellant) (Todd William Schmidt, Dubuque, IA argued for appellee).