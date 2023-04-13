Man injured on faulty stairway settles with apartment manager

A man injured on the stairs of his apartment building reached a $450,000 settlement, according to his attorney.

Richard Fisk of Beam-Ward, Kruse, Wilson & Fletes said the incident occurred in October 2020 when the plaintiff was walking down the exterior wooden stairs of the Kansas City complex where he’d lived for approximately eight months. The front board of a stairstep came dislodged from the wooden stringer, causing him to unexpectedly jerk his left knee.

The plaintiff caught himself on the railing and avoided falling, but the pain persisted. An MRI revealed an anterior cruciate ligament tear, lateral meniscal tear and bone contusions. He later underwent a left knee arthroscopically aided ACL reconstruction and lateral meniscus repair and several months of physical therapy.

Fisk said the property management company, the property owner and their insurance carrier didn’t respond to the plaintiff’s pre-suit global settlement demand. After the time-limited demand expired, he filed suit, alleging negligence, violations of provisions in the lease agreement, premises liability and negligence per se based on violations of city ordinances.

Fisk said the defendants disputed the medical causation for the knee injury and subsequent treatment, and that they claimed an exculpatory clause in the lease agreement released them from any personal injury lawsuits caused by their own negligence. The plaintiff disputed its enforceability.

The settlement was reached during mediation after extensive discovery, which Fisk said revealed similar incidents in adjacent apartment buildings within the complex.

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

$450,000 settlement

Premises Liability

Venue: Jackson County Circuit Court at Independence

Case Number/Date: Confidential/

Mediator: Tom Bender

Special Damages: Amount billed: approximately $103,046. Amount paid: approximately $16,000

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Richard Fisk, Beam-Ward, Kruse, Wilson & Fletes, Overland Park, Kansas

Defendants’ Attorneys: Confidential