Negligence: Legal Malpractice-Statute Of Limitations

Where plaintiff challenged the grant of a motion to dismiss filed by defendant attorneys, the petition was filed within the five-year statute of limitations, and the trial court erred in granting the dismissal on the grounds that the plaintiff’s petition was barred by the statute of limitations for legal malpractice claims.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

McCullen v O’Grady (MLW No. 79715/Case No. ED110811 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Clayton III, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Vincent III, J. (Andrew B. Protzman, Rebecca J. Ledford and Benjamin A. Stelter-Embry for appellant) (Timothy C. Sansone, G. Keith Phoenix, Stephen W. Carman, Gerard T. Carmody and Patrick G. Carmody for respondent).