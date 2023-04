Sarah Sise has joined the national law firm of Quarles & Brady as a partner in its labor, employment and benefits practice group.

Sise, previously of Armstrong Teasdale, is part of the firm’s Chicago office but works remotely from St. Louis. She has more than 25 years of experience advising clients on the highly regulated and ever-changing field of employee benefits.

She earned her law degree from the University of Illinois.

