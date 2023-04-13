Unemployment Compensation: Unemployment Benefits-Overpayment-Timeliness Of Appeal

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report April 13, 2023

Where a claimant of unemployment compensation benefits challenged a determination that he was ineligible for benefits and had been overpaid benefits, notices were sent to the claimant’s mailing address and online account, and no good cause exception applies to appeal overpayment determinations, and the appeals were untimely, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Marx v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 79716/Case No. ED110579 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Stevens, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Jamie Marx, pro se) (Marie Claire Dwyer for respondent).


