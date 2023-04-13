Women-Led Law Firms 2023: Silverstein Wolf

St. Louis

Ferne Wolf and Jill Silverstein, co-founders

Ferne Wolf and Jill Silverstein’s collaboration took off in 2009 when they represented a flight nurse in a sexual harassment case.

Silverstein was practicing in Missouri but needed an attorney who was licensed in Illinois, so she reached out to Wolf.

They not only won the case but also developed a bond. They discovered that they had both participated in the same 5K running program and had common family friends.

“It was sort of like we had grown up together in different houses,” Silverstein said.

The two continued to collaborate on cases, and when Wolf’s partner was preparing to retire, Silverstein joined the practice, and they formed Silverstein Wolf.

“Our personalities worked well,” Wolf said.

Silverstein added, “We also had sort of the same priorities in how we handled cases and how we handled our work. Writing was very important to both of us.”

Wolf is a couple years older than Silverstein and had more experience with employment law, which allowed her to mentor the younger attorney.

“I learned a lot more from Ferne than you can pick up from reading statutes or cases,” Wolf said. “Learning the nuances of employment law, strategy in discovery and pre-trial practice, and how to interview a potential client who may have been the victim of sexual harassment were things that I learned from working with Ferne.”

In 2019, their new firm represented a gay person, Harold Lampley, who alleged that his employer discriminated against him for not exhibiting stereotypical male behavior. Silverstein argued the case before the Missouri Supreme Court. The state does not ban discrimination based on sexual orientation, but the court ruled that Lampley faced discrimination based on sex stereotypes.

“Every time we as a firm have expanded the protections of the law, whether it’s based on what might seem to other people hyper-technical jurisdiction… I think that’s a really big deal,” Wolf said.

At their firm, which has only one other employee, “Ferne and I are very equal in how we make decisions about how to run the firm,” Silverstein explained. “That’s part of the strength of our firm is that we respect our decisions, and sometimes we differ, and but we talk it out.”

Women-led Law Firms 2023