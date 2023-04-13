Women-Led Law Firms 2023: The Petraborg Law Firm

St. Louis

Julie Petraborg, Attorney/Owner

For Julie Petraborg, the most daunting aspect of managing her own law firm was making the decision to launch it 13 years ago.

Today, she says it was the best decision she has ever made, and she has never been happier.

“I’m more productive,” she says. “I am able to eat every meal with my husband who also is a lawyer, and often he’ll just suddenly ask ‘do you want to play ping pong or go for a walk?”

Petraborg never hesitates to take those walks or play ping pong.

Early in Petraborg’s career, she took a more traditional approach to lawyering.

After receiving her law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1998, she joined the Missouri Attorney General’s office as an assistant attorney general. She moved into private practice for about eight years before starting The Petraborg Law Firm in 2010.

With two young children to care for, she knew starting her firm would be a monumental risk, but one she was willing to take.

She rented an office in downtown St. Louis, and for the first six months, she ran a solo practice.

“I was the lawyer. I was the receptionist, I was the billing department and the accounts payable,” she said. “I learned how to do everything and figured out the things I couldn’t do myself.”

She soon hired her first part time assistant and continued moving forward. Today, the firm employs three attorneys and three staff, who are all women. The attorneys are veterans of the Attorney General’s office.

“We all are the same age, and we all have kids of the same age,” she said. “So not only do we commiserate about our legal woes and our cases, but we bond as sisters and as friends.”

When Petraborg opened her law firm, she received three pieces of advice from her great uncle Bob, and she enjoys passing it along to anyone who asks for it.

“This is what Uncle Bob told me,” she said. “Do the best job you can do. Don’t be greedy.And at the end of the day, go home to your family.”

Women-led Law Firms 2023