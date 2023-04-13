Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Graphic that reads "2023 Missouri Women Led Law Firms"

Women-Led Law Firms 2023

By: Staff Report April 13, 2023

We live in an era in which the majority of law school graduates are women and where female attorneys, law firm leaders and judges are common.

There are certainly many law firms in Missouri in which women serve as managing partners, to say nothing of practice area leaders and other similar roles. There are also many firms that women helped found alongside male partners, ranging from wife-and-husband teams to collections of some of the most prominent attorneys in the state.

Nonetheless, male ownership and leadership remains the norm. So in this special feature from Missouri Lawyers Media, we examine the handful of law firms in Missouri that were exclusively founded or are now led entirely by women.

These are firms that specialize in a wide range of practices, from family law to civil litigation to medical privacy. They are found in Missouri’s largest legal markets and in its smaller cities.

In compiling this list, we excluded female solo practitioners, as they are woman-led by definition. Instead, we’ve featured firms with at least two attorneys in which all the founding partners are women, as well as firms that may have included men at the founding but now are run entirely by women.

While we hope this list is as broad and comprehensive as possible, let us know if there are any firms we’ve overlooked.

417 Business & Elder Law

Bratcher Gockel Law

Cannezzaro Marvel

Fisher Law

Garnholz Sparks

Kamykowski & Taylor

Marler Law Partners

McRoberts & Hartis

McShane & Brady

Morgan Pilate

Ozark Elder Care

The Petraborg Law Firm

Seck & Associates

Sedey Harper Westhoff

Siegel & Irwin

Silverstein Wolf

The Law Offices of Joan M. Swartz

