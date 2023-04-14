Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former PEAK Litigation founder joins Graves Garrett

By: Staff Report April 14, 2023

Aaron Craig has joined Graves Garrett as of counsel.

Craig focuses on complex commercial litigation, free speech and election law, internal investigations, False Claims Act and corporate compliance matters. He has a decade of litigation experience in matters involving product liability, commercial claims, bad faith and insurance coverage, fiduciary, multi-district litigation and class action claims, consumer protection and unfair trade practices, and general torts.

Craig joined the firm from McDowell Rice Smith & Buchanan. He also was a founding partner of PEAK Litigation, a boutique Kansas City law firm.

Craig earned his law degree from Creighton University in 2009.

