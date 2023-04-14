Legal Limelight: Walter M. Brown

Walter Brown is the office managing shareholder in the Kansas City office of Ogletree Deakins, a nationwide labor and employment law firm. He concentrates his practice on employment law, including state and federal discrimination actions, retaliation claims under the Family and Medical Leave Act, and class action wage and hour claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

His practice also includes trade secret misappropriation, the violation of non-competition and non-solicitation agreements and other business litigation. And, like many employer-focused practitioners, he counsels clients on employment policy and compliance issues.

Brown earned his law degree from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 1998. In 2007, he served as president of the Young Lawyers Section of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association.

When did you decide to become an attorney and why?

I decided to become a lawyer when I was about 12 years old. A close family friend was a general practice attorney in the small town that I grew up in. I got to hang around his office from time to time and I always admired how he was able to help people solve some of the most difficult issues in their life.

What is the best part of your practice?

Trials. I love to try cases. That is by far the most exciting part of the job, but one of my best memories involves a case that I didn’t try. I represented a small business owner who had been sued by his uncle for unfair competition. The dispute had gone on for a long time before I got involved and I was able to resolve the matter shortly after being hired. When the matter was finally wrapped up, my client’s wife came to my office unannounced, forced her way past my receptionist, and draped herself around me in a huge hug. She said that hug is from me. She backed off and hugged me again and said that hug is from my mom. She backed off and hugged me a third time and said that hug is from my sweet mother-in-law who has been worried sick about this stupid lawsuit. We represent all kinds of clients — large, medium, and small — but that is one of my best memories and it is also my Mom’s go-to story when someone asks her about her son the lawyer.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Work hard. And when you feel like you are working too hard and the job is too difficult: Nobody cares. Work harder. Eventually, you will find the light at the end of the tunnel and you will appreciate all of the hard work that it took to get there.

What is the best career advice you have received?

From my mom (who is not a lawyer), “if you want something done right and done on time … do it yourself.”

What is your favorite thing to do away from work?

Hunting, fishing, spending time with my family, and training my dog Champ.