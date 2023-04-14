Settlement reached for minor killed in crash after being overserved at bar

The family of a minor who was involved in a single car collision after leaving a bar reached a $1 million settlement regarding his death, according to the attorneys for the plaintiffs.

Michael Dalton and Jim O’Leary of O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan Peterson, Dalton & Quillin and Chris Dixon of The Dixon Injury Firm said the settlement was reached under Missouri’s dram shop law. The law holds bars and other establishments that sell alcohol by the drink liable for injuries caused by someone they overserve.

The attorneys declined to provide other details of the case, including the specific venue where it occurred.

$1 million settlement

Wrongful Death

Venue: Confidential Missouri court

Case Number/Date: Confidential/Feb. 28, 2023

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Michael J. Dalton Jr. and James D. O’Leary Jr., O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan, Peterson, Dalton & Quillin, St. Louis; Chris Dixon, The Dixon Injury Firm, St. Louis

Defendants’ Attorneys: Confidential