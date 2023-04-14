Whittaker named to KC Police Board

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Thomas Whittaker to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

Whittaker is executive vice president and chief legal officer for JE Dunn Construction Company, where he had worked for more than 29 years. He has served as Labor Management Council co-chair of the Greater Kansas City board of directors, is past president of the Associated General Contractors Kansas City chapter and serves on the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission board of directors.

Whittaker earned his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item