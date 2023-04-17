Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Associate re-joins firm as counsel

Associate re-joins firm as counsel

By: Staff Report April 17, 2023

Danielle M. Durban has joined Capes Sokol as counsel.

Durban first joined Capes Sokol as a 2017 summer associate and continued clerking at the firm through her 3L year. She joined the firm as an associate after earning her law degree at Saint Louis University in 2018. In 2021, she left the firm to work as in-house counsel for Dentsu, an international advertising conglomerate.

Durban returns to the firm to work in its business and corporate transactions, entertainment and media, intellectual property and real estate groups.

