Parson names new judge for 45th Circuit

Gov. Mike Parson on April 14 elevated Judge James Beck to the circuit bench in the 45th Circuit as its embattled presiding judge prepares to step down.

Beck, currently an associate circuit judge, will succeed Judge Patrick S. Flynn as of July 1, according to the governor’s office. Flynn, who was elected to the office in 2018, announced his retirement earlier this year.

Last October, the Missouri Supreme Court reprimanded Flynn, making him one of just a handful of Missouri judges to face formal discipline. The Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline found that he’d failed to file administrative reports on time and kept several cases pending for a year or more.

The reprimand followed a long-running conflict between Flynn and Lincoln County Circuit Clerk Karla Allsberry. Flynn has alleged that Allsberry committed misconduct in office and suspended her with pay in 2019. However, the Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that the judge lacked authority to carry out a “de facto removal” of the clerk from office and ordered that she be allowed to return to work.

Flynn had served as a probate and associate circuit judge from 1991 to 2002. He returned to the associate bench in 2014 but lost reelection to Gregory Allsberry — the circuit clerk’s husband. Karla Allsberry alleges that the judge interfered with the performance of her duties for political reasons.

The 45th Circuit covers Lincoln and Pike counties in northeastern Missouri. Beck was elected to his Lincoln County seat in 2010. He earned his law degree from Washington University in 1993.

Also on April 14, Parson named Derek Spencer as an associate circuit judge for Cass County. Spencer, currently an assistant Cass County prosecutor, will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge J. Michael Rumley. Spencer earned his law degree from the University of Missouri.