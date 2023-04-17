Settlement reached for woman with concussion from car crash

A woman who was injured while riding in a car struck by another vehicle reached $125,000 in settlements with the at-fault driver and her own insurer, according to her attorney.

Laurie Del Percio of The Horn Law Firm said that on June 19, 2021, the defendant ran a stop sign, crashing into the car in which plaintiff was a passenger. She hit her head on the side of the car and was taken to the hospital, where she reported left-sided pain in her neck, shoulder and head.

She was diagnosed with whiplash, cervical sprain and muscle strain. After she was discharged, she saw her primary care physician and complained of headaches since the collision, as well as numbness and tingling in left lower extremity and vision issues. A specialist later confirmed she’d had a concussion.

She was referred to vestibular physical therapy and to an optometrist who specializes in concussion. She initiated a skilled vestibular physical therapy program, reporting that she was losing things, had difficulty prioritizing tasks and other memory problems.

She also saw a vision specialist due to intermittent horizontal double vision at near, light sensitivity, eye strain, nausea, and motion sickness with quick eye movements that were affecting her ability to function in activities of daily living. She was prescribed prism glasses.

Del Percio said the settlement was reached without litigation, though the insurance company pointed out that no police report of the accident was made.

$125,000 settlement

Motor Vehicle Collision

Breakdown: $25,000 tort-feasor policy limit; $100,000 UIM policy limit

Venue: Jackson County

Case Number/Date: Not filed/March 3, 2023

Special Damages: $61,791.10 past medical (billed); $44,406.86 past medical (written-off)

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Laurie Del Percio, The Horn Law Firm, Independence