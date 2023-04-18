Appeals court says earning tax refund claim can proceed

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled April 18 that it was unconstitutional for the city of Kansas City to shorten the time to seek earnings tax refunds without giving taxpayers a chance to pursue their existing claims.

Kim Huebert had sought a refund in March 2022 of earnings taxes her employer withheld from her paychecks during 2019 and 2020. The 1 percent tax on income applies to those who live or work in Kansas City. Huebert, however, is a nurse who works in Overland Park, Kansas, and lives in Bates County, Missouri.

Until March 2022, the city allowed taxpayers to request earnings tax refunds within five years of the overpayment. But the ordinance was revised, however, after the number of refund requests shot up when the pandemic forced many workers who once worked within city limits to work from home instead.

A Cass County judge dismissed Huebert’s claim, but the Court of Appeals said it could proceed, as the change to the city’s ordinance violated the state constitution’s ban on retrospective laws.

“The City could not pass an ordinance which had the effect of immediately extinguishing Huebert’s preexisting right to seek an earnings tax refund, without providing Huebert a reasonable opportunity to file her refund request following the new ordinance’s effective date,” he wrote. Judges Anthony Rex Gabbert and Thomas N. Chapman concurred.

The court remanded the case to Cass County for further proceedings. In a footnote, the court said Kansas City recently revised its refund process again to allow a claim for a refund to be filed by the due date for federal income tax returns. But, the court noted, that still limits taxpayers to seeking refunds only for the current tax year, so it would have the same effect as the 2022 version.

The case is Huebert v. City of Kansas City, WD85737.