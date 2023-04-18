Doctor not liable in patient’s death from embolism

St. Francois County jurors have issued a defense verdict in a medical malpractice case after a woman collapsed and died while at the pharmacy filling her prescription.

“The claim was essentially failure to properly treat a patient who had what was alleged to be extensive risk factors for pulmonary embolism,” said Brian Burge of Sanders Warren & Russell, who represented the defendant in the case.

Betty Smith presented to the ER with pain and swelling in her leg. An examination revealed an extensive, visible thrombosis.

Burge said that two or three decades ago this would have meant automatic admission to the hospital, but more recent treatments have focused on the use of Lovenox, which his client administered and prescribed. Defendant Dr. Jeffrey Harvey also called her primary care physician to consult on the case.

Burge said that the patient had no additional symptoms and her doctor made arrangements to see her the following day.

Instead, Smith fell ill at the drugstore and, despite quick action by the responding EMS crew, she died before arriving at the hospital. Burge said no autopsy was done but she was presumed to have died of a pulmonary embolism.

Burge said the plaintiffs contended that, if she had been admitted, more timely treatment might have saved her life. He argued that the drug she received was the precise treatment within the standard of care.

“Even if she’d come into the ER with a full-blown PE, the first thing you do is give Lovenox,” he said. “It is just one of those rare circumstances where you can do everything right, but the patient can still die.”

Further, he contended that, even if she had been admitted, the outcome would probably not have been any different.

He said jurors took a little more than an hour to return a defense verdict.

Attorneys Adam Grayson and Matthew Grayson, who represented the plaintiff, did not return a request for comment.

Defense verdict

Medical malpractice

Venue: St. Francois County Court

Case Number/Date: 16SF-CC00214/Nov. 18, 2022

Judge: Brice Sechrest

Plaintiffs’ Expert: Lawrence Linett, Wilmington, North Carolina (emergency medicine)

Defendant’s Experts: Neal Little, Ann Arbor, Michigan (emergency medicine); Gary Salzman, Kansas City (pulmonology)

Last Pretrial Demand: $2 million

Last Pretrial Offer: $0

Insurer: Lexington Insurance Company

Caption: Tony Smith and Carla Jennings v. Jeffrey Harvey, M.D.

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Adam Grayson and Matthew Grayson, Grayson & Grayson, Jefferson City

Defendant’s Attorneys: Brian Burge and Stacey Dowd, Sanders Warren & Russell, St. Louis