Debbie Moeller has joined McDowell Rice Smith & Buchanan.

Moeller has litigated products liability, toxic tort, commercial litigation and premises liability cases for more than 30 years. She also counsels clients prior to litigation and on other business needs. She has resolved thousands of mass tort and multi-district litigation cases in mediation.

Moeller earned her law degree from the University of Kansas in 1991.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item