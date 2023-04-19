Blitz named to MU Curators Board

Gov. Mike Parson has named Robert Blitz to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

Blitz, a founding partner at Blitz, Bardgett & Deutsch in St. Louis, previously served as a member of the St. Louis Regional Conventional Sports Complex Board and was instrumental in securing a $790 million settlement with the National Football League following the Rams departure from St. Louis.

If confirmed by the Missouri Senate, Blitz will replace Curator Greg Hoberock for the 2nd Congressional slot on the board.

