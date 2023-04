Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to drug and firearms offenses. Defendant executed a written plea agreement containing an appeal waiver.

Where the appeal waiver was valid and applicable to defendant’s issues on appeal, the court dismissed the appeal.

Appeal is dismissed.

U.S. v. Reid (MLW No. 79737/Case No. 22-2951 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Pitlyk, S.