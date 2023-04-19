Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Within-Guidelines Sentence-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Within-Guidelines Sentence-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

By: Staff Report April 19, 2023

Defendant appealed from the within-Guidelines sentence imposed following his guilty plea to drug and firearms offenses, challenging the substantive reasonableness of his sentence. Defendant argued that the district court should have given greater weight to his personal history and characteristics, his acceptance of responsibility, his commitment to recovery, and the relatively minor nature of his criminal history.

Where the district court expressly considered the factors cited by defendant but gave greater weight to the seriousness of his offense of conviction, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion to impose a presumptively reasonable within-Guidelines sentence.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Lincoln (MLW No. 79762/Case No. 22-2186 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Wright, J.

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo