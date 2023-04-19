Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Within-Guidelines Sentence-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant appealed from the within-Guidelines sentence imposed following his guilty plea to drug and firearms offenses, challenging the substantive reasonableness of his sentence. Defendant argued that the district court should have given greater weight to his personal history and characteristics, his acceptance of responsibility, his commitment to recovery, and the relatively minor nature of his criminal history.

Where the district court expressly considered the factors cited by defendant but gave greater weight to the seriousness of his offense of conviction, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion to impose a presumptively reasonable within-Guidelines sentence.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Lincoln (MLW No. 79762/Case No. 22-2186 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Wright, J.