Criminal Law: Fraud-Waiver of Counsel-Costs of Prosecution

Defendant appealed his conviction for fraud and tax evasion, arguing that his waiver of counsel was unintelligent and involuntary. Defendant further challenged the sufficiency of the evidence and argued that the district court erred in rejecting evidence of the IRS’s lack of diligence. Finally, defendant contended that the district court improperly applied a sentencing enhancement for obstruction of justice. The government cross-appealed, arguing that the district court erred in refusing to award costs of prosecution.

Although the court affirmed defendant’s convictions, the court vacated and remanded his judgment of sentence where the trial court erred in refusing to award costs of prosecution where an award of such costs was mandatory, as the government had no explicit deadline to file a verified bill of costs.

Judgment is vacated and remanded.

U.S. v. Kock (MLW No. 79734/Case No. 22-1368 & 22-1576 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Erickson, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa.