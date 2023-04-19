Criminal Law: Production of Child Pornography-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence-Special Conditions of Supervised Release

Defendant appealed from the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to producing child pornography and committing an offense while a registered sex offender. The district court imposed an aggregate sentence of 840 months, followed by 10 years of supervised release. As a special condition of the supervised release, defendant was ordered not to contact the victims, his nephew and niece, or their family without permission from a probation officer. Defendant challenged the substantive reasonableness of his sentence and argued that the special condition of his supervised release was not the product of an individualized inquiry and was not narrowly tailored or reasonably related to the goals of sentencing.

Where the district court specifically identified each of the statutory sentencing factors and explained the weight it was giving to each factor, the court found no basis to question the reasonableness of defendant’s term of incarceration, and the special condition of his supervised release could only be reasonably interpreted as referring to his niece’s and nephew’s immediate family and thus it did not bar him from contacting other members of their shared family.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Scanlan (MLW No. 79738/Case No. 22-1615 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Gritzner, J. (Heather Quick, AFPD, of Cedar Rapids, IA for appellant) (Adam Kerndt, AUSA, of Des Moines, IA for appellee)