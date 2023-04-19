Criminal Law: Revocation of Probation-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence-Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report April 19, 2023

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following the revocation of his probation, challenging the substantive reasonableness of the sentence. Defendant further argued that his plea counsel was ineffective for advising him to admit to the violation, and claimed that the district court was biased against him.

Where the district court properly considered the statutory sentencing factors, there was no basis to challenge the reasonableness of the sentence, and defendant’s other issues were cognizable on collateral review.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Manuel (MLW No. 79731/Case No. 22-3645 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Ebinger, J.

 


