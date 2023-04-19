Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Sufficiency of Evidence-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant appealed the revocation of his supervised release. While on release, defendant checked into a resort using a credit card he had obtained through his work as a wine distributor. When the cardholder refused to authorize payment, defendant eventually left the property without paying his outstanding balance. Defendant opposed the petition to revoke his supervised release, claiming that he had only authorized credit card charges up to the amount he believed owed to him through his wine distribution. On appeal, defendant challenged the sufficiency of the evidence supporting his revocation and the substantive reasonableness of his sentence.

Where the evidence showed that defendant obtained lodging with no ability to pay because his fees exceeded the amount owed to him by his customer and ultimately furtively absconded from the property, the district court correctly concluded that defendant had intent to defraud an innkeeper.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Goldberg (MLW No. 79736/Case No. 22-1317 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Strand, J.