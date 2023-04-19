Criminal Law: Wire Fraud Reasonableness of Sentence-Restitution Order

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following her guilty plea to wire fraud, challenging the reasonableness of her sentence and the district court’s restitution order.

Where defendant received the sentence she requested, the court dismissed her challenge, and defendant also waived her challenge to the restitution order by withdrawing her objection to the loss amounts in the presentence report.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Smith (MLW No. 79730/Case No. 22-3585 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J.