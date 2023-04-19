Gardner ouster case set for September trial

As he stepped down from the bench after a four-hour hearing on the fate of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on April 18, Judge John P. Torbitzky thanked the crowd for its patience.

“I apologize to any of the reporters whose deadlines we may have missed,” he said.

The media, the legal community and the residents of St. Louis will need to maintain that patience for the next five months. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s suit to oust Gardner from office is now set for a 10-day trial beginning Sept. 25.

Bailey filed a quo warranto action against Gardner in February, alleging that she had engaged in “willful neglect of her official duty” by failing or refusing to prosecute criminal cases in St. Louis.

“She refuses to do her job, and the people of St. Louis are the ones paying the price,” Bailey said on Twitter after the hearing. “I will not back down until she is held accountable.”

Gardner, who attended the hearing, has denied the claims against her. Jonathan Sternberg, a Kansas City-based appellate attorney representing Gardner, urged Torbitzky to dismiss the case. He argued the attorney generally had not alleged any willful actions by Gardner.

“It’s a poorly considered political move that doesn’t remotely state a lawful claim for Ms. Gardner’s ouster under the well-established law of Missouri,” Sternberg said.

The judge didn’t immediately rule on the motion to dismiss but promised to do so “very quickly.” The parties then had a lengthy discussion of the ground rules for discovery over the next few months and the setting of a series of status hearings.

Torbitzky — a member of the Court of Appeals Eastern District who was specially appointed to hear Gardner’s case — tentatively agreed to allow out-of-town attorneys to appear via WebEx, though he wasn’t sure how that would be set up.

“This is not my normal courtroom,” he said.

Bill Corrigan, a former Missouri Bar president and St. Louis County circuit judge now serving as deputy attorney general, asked that the case be tried as early as June but acknowledged that scheduling conflicts made that impossible.

He wasn’t the only party urging a speedy resolution of the case.

“The practical effects and uncertainty of the situation we’re in now, judge, have placed the judges in an untenable and unsustainable position,” Booker Shaw of Thompson Coburn, a former appellate judge representing the 22nd Judicial Circuit, told Torbitzky. “Whatever the cause of it, the circuit attorney’s office is now in a state of near total collapse.”