Man who injured spine in crash settles with at-fault driver

A St. Charles County man injured in a collision with a Florida driver settled his suit for $1.5 million.

Michael Parrinello of O’Fallon alleged that Howard Schumaker of Fort Myers was trying to make a left-hand turn near the intersection of Bryan Road and Mexico Road in December 2019.

Parrinello suffered symptomatic herniated disks in his neck and back, said plaintiff’s attorney Amanda Murphy of Goldblatt + Singer, requiring lumbar spine surgery via a hybrid procedure, with disk replacements and fusion. Cervical spine surgery was recommended but not yet complete at the time of settlement, she said.

“This was a clear liability case with damages exceeding the liability policy limit of $1.5 million,” Murphy said. She added that her client chose to accept the limits even though an argument could have been made that an excess verdict would have been collectible.

The insurer initially disputed the nature and extent of her client’s medical claims, Murphy said, with an initial offer of less than $123,000.

A St. Louis attorney representing Nationwide, the Florida driver’s insurer, did not respond to request for comment. But Murphy noted that the insurer “did the right thing” and didn’t take unnecessary depositions or otherwise delay after deposing Parrinello’s treating physician.

$1.5 million settlement

Motor vehicle collision

Venue: St. Charles County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 2111-CC00449/April 28, 2022

Judge: W. Christopher McDonough

Plaintiff’s Expert: Dr. Matthew Gornet, St. Louis (orthopedic surgery)

Special Damages: $426,000 in past medical costs: $280,000 in future medical costs

Insurer: Nationwide

Caption: Michael Parrinello v. Howard Schumaker

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Amanda Murphy, Goldblatt + Singer, St. Louis

Defendant’s Attorney: Johnathon Brereton-Hubbard, Law Office of Pamela W. Brown, St. Louis