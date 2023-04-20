8th Circuit upholds St. Louis charter school funding measure

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that St. Louis charter schools must receive desegregation sales tax funding but don’t have to use it for desegregation purposes.

The April 20 ruling is the latest turn in the half-century-old litigation over racial segregation and discrimination in St. Louis public schools. Following a lawsuit in 1972, the St. Louis Board of Education and the state of Missouri agreed to a desegregation plan in 1983.

In 1999, the board agreed to continue remediation programs such as magnet schools, all-day kindergarten and summer school. The programs were funded in part by a desegregation sales tax approved by voters. In 2006, the Missouri legislature revised the state’s school funding formula and specified that charter schools had to receive a per-pupil percentage of local tax revenues, including the sales taxes.

Deric James Liddell — the grandson of the original plaintiff in the case, Minnie Liddell — argued that diverting money from St. Louis public schools violated the 1999 agreement. In 2020, U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey ruled that charter school students are entitled to the same per-pupil funding for public school students. However, he also held that charter schools must use those desegregation tax funds for their own desegregation efforts. The ruling was stayed while the case was appealed.

Judge David R. Stras, writing for the 8th Circuit panel, agreed with Autrey’s essential conclusion. Although the 1999 agreement prohibits the state from taking actions with a “disproportionate adverse financial impact” on St. Louis public schools, Stras said the 2006 funding formula revision didn’t take any money from the district. Instead, the statute that created charter schools in 1998 had always required those schools to get the per-pupil funding that otherwise would have gone to the public schools.

“Missouri law provides the answer here: there has been no ‘disproportionate adverse financial impact’ on the St. Louis Public School District because it never had a right to keep all the special-sales-tax revenue for itself,” Stras wrote. Judge Steven M. Colloton and Senior Judge Roger L. Wollman concurred.

However, the appeals court overturned Autrey’s requirement that charter schools use the money for desegregation purposes. Stras said that provision was “likely intended as a middle ground” but wasn’t supported by the settlement, to which the charter schools weren’t a party because they didn’t exist at the time.

“So it could not have obligated them to do anything, much less foot the bill for desegregation measures they did not need,” Stras wrote. “Indeed, the Missouri Legislature created charter schools to offer students a non-segregated alternative to an already-segregated public-school system.”

William Douthit, an attorney for Liddell, and David Niemeier of Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, who represented the NAACP as plaintiffs, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jeremy A. Root of Stinson, who argued on behalf of parents of charter school students who intervened in the case, said he was gratified to see a “complete resolution” to the issue.

“Changing the way they get the money from the district to the school or from the state to the school doesn’t change anything,” he said. “The money is just going for the students.”

Doug Thaman, executive director of the Missouri Charter Public School Association, which closely watched the case, said the sales tax money averages about $600 per year for charter school students in St. Louis.

“It’s good to finally have this set at rest and know that things will move forward as they have been, and that our students will continue to receive the funding they’re entitled to,” he said.

The case is Liddell et al. v. State of Missouri, 20-3574.

