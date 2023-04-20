Criminal Law: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor vs. Felony Offense

Defendant appealed his conviction and sentence for second-degree and third-degree domestic assault. Defendant argued that the trial court erred in sentencing him to third-degree domestic assault because the charging document charged him with misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault. Defendant further contended that he was entitled to acquittal because the state presented insufficient evidence of the victim’s injury. Defendant also argued that the verdict form erroneously allowed the jury to convict him for “knowingly” causing injury whereas the charging document only charged him with “recklessly” causing injury.

Where the amended charging document properly charged defendant with third-degree domestic assault although it misstated the mens rea, defendant was not prejudiced because his defense did not depend on his mental state. The evidence at trial also supported the jury’s verdict according to the verdict form.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Marks (MLW No. 79760/Case No. WD84927 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Lafayette County, Rolf, J. (Zeb Charlton, Jefferson City, for appellant) (James Christopher Egan, Columbia, for respondent)