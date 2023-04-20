Criminal Law: Murder-Marital Privilege

Defendant appealed his conviction for the murder of his estranged wife and his wife’s mother and the shooting assault of his wife’s father. Defendant argued that the trial court erred in admitting secret recordings defendant’s wife made of their private conversations, asserting that such conversations were protected by marital privilege. Defendant further challenged the admission of expert testimony that suggested that defendant’s relationship with his wife was permeated with domestic violence even though there was no such evidence in the record.

Where the recordings contained threats of violence defendant made against wife and the conversations took place after the parties became estranged, those conversations were not protected by marital privilege. Those recordings also provided evidence of ongoing domestic violence in defendant’s relationship with his wife.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Livingston (MLW No. 79747/Case No. SD37489 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bates, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Taney County, Carter, J. (Carol Jansen, of Columbia for appellant) (Gregory Barnes, of Jefferson City, for respondent)