Domestic Relations: Divorce-Personal Jurisdiction

Defendant appealed the default judgment that dissolved his marriage to plaintiff, arguing that the trial court lacked personal jurisdiction over him.

Where there was no evidence that the parties lived in Missouri during their marriage, defendant could not be subject to an in personam judgment under the long-arm statute for dissolution of marriages, and the trial court erred in not setting aside the judgment regarding alimony, division of property not within Missouri, and attorneys’ fees.

Judgment is reversed in part and affirmed in part and remanded.

Wilson v. Wilson (MLW No. 79757/Case No. WD85210 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Rodecap, J. (Robert T. Wilhelmus, Kansas City, for appellant) (Angela Rock, Liberty, for respondent)