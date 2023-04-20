Domestic Relations: Paternity Action-Uniform Parentage Act

Plaintiff appealed the trial court’s judgment and orders in her paternity action that declared defendant T.K. and plaintiff to be the natural parents of the subject children, who were born during T.K.’s and plaintiff’s lawful same sex marriage, and declared defendants M.K. and R.R., who supplied the genetic material used to artificially inseminate plaintiff, to have no parental relationship with the children. Plaintiff argued that the trial court misapplied the Uniform Parentage Act by declaring T.K. to be a natural parent and not declaring M.M. and R.R. to be the natural parents.

Where the trial court’s judgments and orders failed to address all the points raised in plaintiff’s complaint, they were not final for purposes of appeal.

Appeal is dismissed.

S.K. v. T.K. (MLW No. 79750/Case No. WD85701 & WD85702 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Platte County, Fincham, J. (Jonathan Sternberg, Kansas City, for appellant) (Alison Kort, Kansas City, for respondent)