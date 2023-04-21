Workers’ Compensation: Denial of Benefits-Causal Connection to Work

Plaintiff appealed the denial of her claim for workers’ compensation benefits. The commission concluded that plaintiff’s work activity was not the prevailing factor in causing her injury. On appeal, plaintiff argued that there was not sufficient competent evidence to support the commission’s determination.

Where the commission acknowledged that employer’s medical expert failed to account for certain evidence of plaintiff’s non-work activities, its decision to credit the expert’s opinion regarding plaintiff’s work activities and reject plaintiff’s expert’s opinion provided a sufficient basis for its decision to deny workers’ compensation benefits.

Judgment is affirmed.

Steinbach v. Maxion Wheels (MLW No. 79751/Case No. WD85697 – 22 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Chapman, J.) Appealed from Labor and Industrial Relations Commission