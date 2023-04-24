Roldan to retire from Jackson County bench

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications as Circuit Judge Marco A. Roldan prepares to retire effective Aug. 4.

Roldan was named to the bench in September 1999 by Gov. Mel Carnahan. Born in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, he earned his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1983. He served as the circuit’s presiding judge from 2013 to 2014.

The applications for the vacancy are due by Aug. 1.

The commission also is in the process of filling the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the June retirement of Judge Twila Kay Rigby. There are 17 applicants, including seven women and two minorities. Six work in the private sector, nine work in the public sector and two are employed in both. Their average age is 43.

The applicants are: Dana M. Altieri, Jeremy J. Baldwin, Lauren D. Barrett, Kyle S. Belew, Clifton M. Davis, Jo Leigh W. Fischer, Kaitlin E. Gallen, Ashley N. Garrett, Robert E. J. Gordon, Mitchell E. Langford, Brandon A. Lawson, N. Craig Napier Jr., Alicia C. O’Connell, Abbie E. H. Rothermich, Patricia M. Scaglia, Brady X. Twenter and James A. Witteman Jr.

Public interviews will be held at the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District courthouse on May 16 for the Rigby vacancy and on Aug. 22 and 23 for the Roldan vacancy. Panels of three nominees will be selected immediately after.