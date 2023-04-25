Taylor Siemens rebrands firm name

The St. Joseph law firm of Taylor Siemens Elliott Creedy & Lyle has changed its name to Taylor Siemens.

The firm named Michael L. Taylor as president and Kenneth E. Siemens as the managing partner. In a press release, the firm said the updated name and branding “reflect the positive changes that have taken place over the last few years, incorporating all five partner names and allowing for continued growth in the coming years.”

Taylor Siemens currently has nine attorneys and 22 total employees representing families, businesses and personal injury clients in northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas.

