Woman’s death from stroke blamed on overprescribed drug

St. Louis jurors awarded $5 million for the death of a woman who allegedly was overprescribed her ADHD medication, although caps reduced the amount to just over $800,000.

“Everybody agreed she had a hemorrhagic stroke,” said attorney Kevin Carnie of Simon Law. “What caused that stroke was a big dispute in the case.”

The litigation stemmed from the March 2016 death of Kristen Pyzyk, 35, nearly three years after being admitted to a rehab facility.

According to the plaintiff’s petition, Dr. Gordon Robinson of Gateway Psychiatric Group prescribed Vyvanse to treat her problems with attention deficit disorder. He increased her dosage to 70 milligrams, the maximum recommended amount. Then, when she reported that she was taking even more on her own, he increased the dosage to 100 milligrams, even giving her early refills when she ran out sooner than expected.

“Kristen became more obsessive, compulsive, and lost weight,” the petition states. “She was showing clear signs of amphetamine abuse and dependence.”

Carnie argued that the medication contributed to her stroke, while the defense argued that the treatment regimen was appropriate, and her actual cause of death was a genetic issue called arterial venous malformation.

“Our case wasn’t that it was an acute event,” Carnie said. “It was, over time, the tiny blood vessels in the brain weakened because of being on this medication.”

Responding to a request for comment by text, Jeffrey E. Atkinson of Lashly & Baer, an attorney for the defense, stressed the reduction in the award.

“The trial court reduced the award to $801,061.00 based upon statutory caps,” he wrote, “and there are so many appellate and coverage issues with this divided jury decision, it is uncertain the plaintiff will recover.”

The defense’s motion for a new trial remains pending.

$5 million verdict

Medical malpractice

Breakdown: Reduced to $801,061 by noneconomic damage cap

Venue: St. Louis Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 1922-CC00398/Jan. 13, 2023

Judge: Clinton Wright

Plaintiff’s Experts: Thomas Kosten, Houston (psychological); Francisco Diaz, Washington D.C. (forensic pathology)

Defendants’ Experts: Michael Jarvis, St. Louis (psychological); Jane Turner, St. Louis (forensic pathology)

Last Pretrial Demand: $1 million

Last Pretrial Offer: $100,000

Insurer: Keystone Mutual Insurance Co.

Caption: Debbie Pyzyk v. Gordon Robinson, M.D. and Gateway Psychiatric Group, LLC

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Kevin M. Carnie Jr. and Patrick McPhail, The Simon Law Firm, St. Louis

Defendants’ Attorneys: Jeffrey Atkinson and Katherine Vojas, Lashly & Baer, St. Louis