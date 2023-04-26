BCLP announces Seattle office

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has opened an office in Seattle, marking the firm’s first location in the Pacific Northwest.

In a press release, BCLP said Seattle is a major center for the technology and life sciences industries and has grown into a significant litigation hub for its clients.

The office will be led by new BCLP partners Jennifer Campbell and Allison Krashan, who are joining from the Portland-based Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt.

Seattle marks BCLP’s 31st office and its first new U.S. location since the opening of the Miami office in 2014. The firm said it is finalizing the details of its Seattle office lease, which it expects to move into this summer.

